Turkey closes airspace to flights using north Iraqi airport

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top official says Turkey has closed its airspace to flights to and from an airport in Kurdish-administered northern Iraq. Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Wednesday the Turkish airspace has been closed to flights taking off and landing at Suleimaniyah airport since Tuesday. He cited an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety. The decision came weeks after two helicopters crashed in northern Iraq, killing Kurdish militants on board. The incident fueled claims that the banned Kurdish militant group PKK was in possession of helicopters which infuriated Turkish authorities. Bilgic said the Turkish airspace would remain closed until July 3, when Turkish authorities would review the security situation.

