Arkansas lawmakers reject proposed affirmative action ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican-led Arkansas House has rejected an effort to ban affirmative action by state and local governments. The chamber rejected the bill along a bipartisan 51-27 vote on Wednesday and then approved a procedural move that will prevent the measure from being reconsidered. The bill would have prohibited state and local governments from granting preferential treatment on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity and national origin. It also would have applied to public schools and institutions of higher education. Critics said it would have gone much further than its architects said it would and threatened a host of programs around the state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.