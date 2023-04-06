Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 11:53 AM

EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants

KIFI

By MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed new rules for monitoring and limiting harmful emissions from chemical plants. The agency said it would significantly reduce cancer risk for residents who live near these facilities. The proposal would affect about 200 chemical plants that would have to monitor emissions at their fence line and make fixes if their emissions are too high. EPA Administrator Michael Regan made the announcement in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, in a majority-Black community that is home to a synthetic rubber plant that emits chloroprene, one of the compounds targeted in the proposal.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content