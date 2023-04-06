House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have subpoenaed one of the former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe. House Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan is demanding that Mark Pomerantz testify before the committee by April 30. The subpoena, reviewed Thursday by The Associated Press, is the latest escalation by Republicans as they probe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, days after a grand jury charged Trump with a 34-count felony indictment in a hush money scheme involving a porn actor.

