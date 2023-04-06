Indian opposition lawmakers rally against Modi government

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 100 Indian opposition lawmakers, including members of the Congress party, have staged a protest march after the end of a parliamentary budget session that was marred by shouting and disruptions to proceedings amid a standoff with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The demonstrators on Thursday carried national flags and chanted slogans warning that India’s democracy is in danger, and accused Modi’s administration of “misusing” government-run investigation agencies to intimidate opposition leaders. The Congress party chief criticized the disqualification of his party’s leader, Rahul Gandhi, as a member of Parliament after his conviction by a court in a defamation case. Gandhi is expected to lead the opposition’s challenge against Modi in the 2024 national elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.