Newly veto-proof North Carolina GOP files transgender bans
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans have filed a flurry of bills aimed at transgender youth as they look to capitalize on their newly attained supermajority. State Rep. Tricia Cotham’s switch to the GOP on Wednesday helped Republicans reach the three-fifths majority needed in both chambers to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. LGBTQ+ rights advocates say her move opened the floodgates to more extreme legislation that the GOP didn’t previously have the numbers to pass. Five Senate bills filed this week would ban gender-affirming medical procedures for transgender youth and prohibit them from participating in middle and high school sports consistent with their gender identity.