Report: Croatian officials shared information on migrants

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An independent investigative group has accused Croatian officials and police of using a clandestine WhatsApp group to share sensitive information about migrants trying to enter the country. It says it believed many of those discussed were later forcibly removed from the country, which is illegal under international treaties. Croatian police denied any wrongdoing. The Lighthouse Reports group, which spearheaded a collaborative investigation among journalists at various European news organizations, said in a report published on Thursday that it received 60 leaked screenshots and managed to identify 33 participants in the WhatsApp group used between August 2019 and February 2020. It said the users included high-ranking Croatian officials.

