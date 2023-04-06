South Korean president invited to address US Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. congressional leaders have invited the president of South Korea to address a joint meeting this month. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leaders announced Thursday they have invited President Yoon Suk Yeol to address a joint meeting on April 27. The invitation is in honor of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the U.S. and thie Republic of Korea. President Joe Biden is hosting Yoon at an April 26 state dinner. The U.S. is strengthening its alliances with Asia and intensifying its focus on China. South Korea recently increased joint security efforts with the United States as concerns grow about China’s intentions in the region.

