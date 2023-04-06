Victims criticize church after Catholic sex abuse report

BALTIMORE (AP) — While the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has touted its transparency in publishing the names of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse, a report released this week by the Maryland attorney general raises questions about whether the church’s list is incomplete. Following the report’s long-awaited release on Wednesday, victims and advocates called on the Baltimore archbishop to address discrepancies — their latest demand for transparency in a decadeslong fight to expose the church’s coverup tactics. They also celebrated a major step toward potential legal recourse: state legislation passed Wednesday that could open the floodgates to civil litigation against the diocese by eliminating the existing statute of limitations.

