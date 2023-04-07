Hundreds of thousands still in dark from ice storm in Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power in eastern Canada two days after a storm left parts of Quebec and Ontario coated in ice, causing tree limbs to break and fall on power lines. The vast majority of the active outages reported Friday are in Quebec. Authorities also reported a third storm-related death. Police in Saint-Joseph-Du-Lac, Quebec, say a woman found her husband unconscious in the garage where he was running a generator. The 75-year-old died after being taken to hospital. Officials earlier reported two other men died when hit by falling tree limbs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.