Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Tennessee on Friday, hours after the Republican-controlled House expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin. Harris will meet with lawmakers as well as young people advocating for tougher gun control laws, according to a tweet from her spokesperson. The visit comes after President Joe Biden calling the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

