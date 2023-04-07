Life sentences in Congo for killing of Italian ambassador

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Six men in Congo were sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of Italy’s ambassador and two others. The sentence was announced by a military tribunal in the capital, Kinshasa, following a six-month trial. Luca Attanasio, Italy’s ambassador to Congo since 2017, was one of three people killed in February 2021 in an ambush on a World Food Program convoy traveling from Goma, Congo’s eastern regional capital, to visit a WFP school project in Rutshuru. Italian security officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Moustapha Milambo were also killed. Violence has been simmering in eastern Congo’s for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for power, resources, land and some to protect their communities.

