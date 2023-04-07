Mary J, Method Man make ‘Power’ moves on hit Starz series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mary J Blige and Clifford “Method Man” Smith are two of the most prominent names in hip-hop. Now, the music icons have transitioned their careers into acting and are current mainstays on the Starz hit series “Power Book II: Ghost,” which airs Fridays. Blige portrays the character of Monet Stewart Tejada, a leader of her family’s illegal drug organization. Smith plays the role of the powerful slick-talking defense attorney Davis Maclean. While filming, both enjoyed working together like they did as music artists. Smith and Blige won a Grammy in 1995 for the classic single “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.”

