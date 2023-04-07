Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that’s fur real. Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California, while on patrol. Animal control officials could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny’s family. In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy. The Yuba City Police Department, north of Sacramento, announced the rabbit’s promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday. The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment.

