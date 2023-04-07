‘Showing Up’: Kelly Reichardt ‘fine with being a side B-er’

The quiet perceptions, everyday troubles and intermittent moments of transcendence that make up Kelly Reichardt’s films have always had a rhythm apart from most American movies. Reichardt’s latest, “Showing Up” is no exception. But it’s also more directly about the compulsions and pains of making modest, hand-crafted art. Michelle Williams plays a Portland, Oregon, ceramics artist of little renown but quiet devotion, trying to prepare a gallery show while things like a distracted landlady and an injured bird intrude on her life. “Showing Up” opens in theaters Friday.

