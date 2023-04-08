Grand Canyon delays opening of North Rim due to snowfall

NORTH RIM, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are delaying the opening of the North Rim to visitors for the 2023 season. Like other parts of the West, northern Arizona received an abundance of snow over the winter, and park officials say pushing back the opening from mid-May to June 2 will give them more time to plow the main state road that leads to the rim and allow staff to reopen visitor facilities. Superintendent Ed Keable thanked people for their patience. Park officials say the North Rim has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall since October.

