British PM urges NIreland politicians to go back to work
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has praised the bravery of political leaders who struck the Good Friday peace accord 25 years ago as he urged Northern Ireland’s current politicians to return to work. Sunak on Monday cited the importance of compromise in reaching the peace deal and called for redoubling efforts toward economic opportunity, prosperity, and stability. He says the Belfast government must get on with business. While the peace deal largely brought an end to 30 years of hostilities, the Northern Ireland Assembly has been in limbo over a year since the main unionist party pulled out of the government to protest post-Brexit trade rules.