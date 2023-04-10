Election-denying former Colorado clerk avoids jail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado county clerk accused of illegally accessing her election system has avoided jail time for a misdemeanor obstruction conviction in another case. A judge sentenced Tina Peters on Monday to 120 hours of community service and four months of home detention with an ankle monitor for trying to prevent authorities from taking an iPad she allegedly used to video a court hearing. However, he put the sentence on hold while Peters appeals it. She has become a prominent national figure in the election conspiracy movement. She is set to go on trial in August in the election system case.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.