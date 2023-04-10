Skip to Content
Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of a Czech billionaire who died in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 says in a lawsuit that he survived the impact but succumbed to his injuries in the hours between the crash and when rescue personnel arrived. The lawsuit, filed in Alaska state court on behalf of the family of Petr Kellner, alleges negligence and seeks punitive and other damages. Kellner, at the time of his death, was the richest man in the Czech Republic. The Anchorage Daily News reports that five people died in the crash in the Chugach Mountains in one of the deadliest heli-skiing aviation accidents in North America. One person survived.

