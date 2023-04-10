Police car firebombed in protest against NIreland peace deal

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (AP) — Officials say demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace agreement that ended three decades of hostilities in Northern Ireland have firebombed a police car in Londonderry during a march on the agreement’s 25th anniversary. Police called for calm and said no officers were injured in Monday’s attack during an otherwise peaceful demonstration. No arrests were reported. Police had warned in advance that officers could be attacked in the Creggan neighborhood during the Easter Monday parade, for which official permission had not been granted, by republicans who opposed the U.S.-brokered peace deal reached April 10, 1998.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.