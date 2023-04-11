Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100

BANGKOK (AP) — A witness and independent media say airstrikes by Myanmar’s military have killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule. The military is increasingly using airstrikes to counter a widespread armed struggle against its rule, which began when it seized power from an elected government in 2021. More than 3,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed since then by security forces. A witness says a fighter jet dropped bombs directly into a crowd of people who were gathering Tuesday for the opening of a local office of the country’s opposition movement. He says a helicopter appeared about half an hour later and fired at the site, killing more people.

