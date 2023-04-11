Armenia, Azerbaijan report soldiers killed in border clash

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Military forces from Armenia and Azerbaijan have clashed along the border, and the defense ministries of both countries reported that soldiers were killed. The clash on Tuesday follows months of tensions over the blockage of the only road connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan. Armenia’s Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan fired on soldiers who were performing unspecified engineering work near the Armenian village of Tegh, about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the border. Azerbaijan says it was Armenian soldiers who opened fire. Neither side said how many of its soldiers were killed or wounded.

