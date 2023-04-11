GOP attorney joins California race for Feinstein Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Republican attorney and former congressional candidate has entered California’s 2024 race for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Dianne Feinstein. Eric Early joins a growing field led by a trio of prominent Democrats — Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. Early starts at a disadvantage. A Republican hasn’t won a statewide election in heavily Democratic California since 2006. He says he will campaign for the votes of “forgotten Californians” contending with rising crime and high taxes. Early ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020 and for state attorney general in 2022 and 2018. Feinstein announced in February that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

