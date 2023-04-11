Guards at burned Mexican detention center didn’t have keys

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two guards who fled a fire that killed 40 migrants in a locked cell at a Mexican detention center did not have keys to the cell door. Mexico’s president said Tuesday that the person who had the keys to cells at the detention center was not present when the fire occurred. The blaze at the facility in the border city of Ciudad Juarez shocked the country. It was unclear what effect the comments by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador might have on the trial of the guards. Three Mexican immigration officials, a guard and a Venezuelan migrant are being held for investigation in connection with the fire.

