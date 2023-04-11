Jurors never heard of accomplice letter in death row case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jurors who sentenced David Wilson to death for killing a man during a 2004 burglary in Alabama never heard about a letter allegedly written by an accomplice saying she was the one that beat the victim with a bat. A federal judge last month ordered the Alabama attorney’s general’s office to turn over a copy of the letter. Wilson was convicted of capital murder for the 2004 death of 64-year-old Dewey Walker during a robbery and burglary. The state argued that Wilson’s trial lawyer knew about the letter and in its contents.

