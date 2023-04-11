Man pleads no contest to shooting anti-abortion campaigner

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man who shot an 84-year-old woman campaigning against abortion rights has pleaded no contest to assault. The shooting occurred in September in Ionia County. Seventy-five-year-old Richard Harvey says Joan Jacobson was talking to his wife about opposing a constitutional amendment on the November ballot and had refused to leave. Harvey last year told WOOD-TV that his shotgun accidentally fired when he tried to knock away Jacobson’s clipboard. Jacobson was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound. Jacobson says she believes the shooting was intentional.

