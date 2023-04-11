Mexican tourist killed in Mexican resort of Tulum

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican tourist has been shot to death in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum in a dramatic robbery inside a coffee shop. The tourist apparently refused to hand over an expensive watch he was wearing, and was shot by the robbers. Video of the killing posted on social media Tuesday showed men with motorcycle helmets burst into the shop at gunpoint Monday. Another man in the video, reportedly the victim’s bodyguard, then took out a pistol and opened fire on the robber. Prosecutors said the thieves fled, but one was wounded.

