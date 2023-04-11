Sheriff Mark Lamb files papers to run for Senate in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Sheriff Mark Lamb has filed federal paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona. Pinal County’s top lawman Monday became the first Republican to jump into a high-profile race for the seat held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Lamb is a staunch supporter of ex-President Donald Trump and an advocate for cracking down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Pinal County is not on the U.S.-Mexico border but has active drug and human smuggling routes. The Arizona race is a top target for Republicans looking to take control of the Senate. Democrats control the Senate 51-49, including Sinema and two other independents who generally vote with them.

