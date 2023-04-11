Shootout in southwest Pakistan kills 4 policemen, militant

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in the southwestern city of Quetta, triggering a shootout that killed four police officers and a militant commander. Officials say police launched the raid early on Tuesday after being tipped off that the wanted militant commander was hiding in a home in the city’s Kuchlak neighborhood. A police official says a search of the area is still underway. Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan, has seen a spike in violence recently, as has the rest of Pakistan.

