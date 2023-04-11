Taliban: Raid kills 8 rebel fighters in Afghanistan’s north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say a raid on a rebel hideout in northern Afghanistan has killed eight people from the National Resistance Front, including a commander. The group vowed to fight back against the Taliban after they overran the country and seized power in August 2021. The raid was carried out by forces from the 313 Central Corps on a rebel hideout in Salang district, Parwan province, the Defense Ministry in the Afghan capital Kabul said Tuesday. Taliban forces seized guns and a rocket-propelled grenade.

