UK junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of doctors have walked off the job across England in a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.’s public health service. The walkout by junior doctors is due to last until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Junior doctors make up almost half of all doctors in Britain’s state-funded National Health Service. NHS bosses say thas many as 350,000 scheduled operations and appointments will be canceled during the walkout. The British Medical Association, the doctors’ trade union, is seeking a 35% pay raise to make up for years of below-inflation increases. The government says that is unaffordable.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.