Virginia lawmakers to weigh Youngkin’s changes to hemp bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed a rewrite of a bill that aimed to ban the recreational sales of intoxicating hemp-derived products. He’s seeking changes intended to ensure the availability of certain therapeutic CBD products that don’t give users a high. Youngkin made the proposed amendments to the legislation after hemp industry advocates and parents of patients who benefit from CBD products pushed his administration to reconsider the impact of the bill as passed. Lawmakers will take up the measure, and dozens of others to which Youngkin is seeking amendments, during a one-day reconvened session Wednesday at the Capitol.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.