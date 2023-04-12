Alleged boat pilot charged in English Channel migrant deaths

LONDON (AP) — A man who allegedly piloted a small boat packed with migrants that capsized crossing the English Channel in December has been charged with four counts of manslaughter. Ibrahima Bah is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court Thursday to face the charges related to the Dec. 14, 2022 capsizing. Authorities say helicopters and lifeboats that responded to a distress call in the dark of night rescued 39 people off the coast of southern England. Four bodies were recovered. The British government is trying to dissuade migrants from coming to the U.K. and wants to stop smugglers from crossing the Channel in flimsy inflatable boats.

