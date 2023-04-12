Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada is on hold indefinitely. A sweeping indictment accuses Nathan Chasing Horse of abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade in the Las Vegas area. The 46-year-old’s trial was supposed to start May 1 because he invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment. But state Judge Carli Kierny delayed the trial until the Nevada Supreme Court decides if it will grant Chasing Horse’s request to dismiss the indictment. Chasing Horse is appealing to the high court after Kierny denied a similar request last week and upheld his sexual abuse charges. Police and prosecutors say Chasing Horse has been leading a cult known as The Circle and taking underage wives since the early 2000s.

