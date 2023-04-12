Estonia’s Parliament approves PM Kaja Kallas’s 3rd Cabinet

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s Parliament on Wednesday has given the green light to a new coalition to form a government, led by the center-right Reform Party of Kaja Kallas. Her pro-business party overwhelmingly won the parliamentary election over a month ago, on March 5, with 31.2% of the vote – nearly twice as much as its closest rival, the far-right populist EKRE party, which will not be part of the government. Lawmakers in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature voted 59-38 to accept the proposed three-party Cabinet, which includes the Reform Party, the centrist Estonia 200 party and the Social Democratic Party.

