Independent review set for Philadelphia 76ers proposed arena

Philadelphia officials have announced plans for “an independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the Philadelphia 76ers’ proposal to build a $1.3 billion sports arena next to the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, an idea that has garnered strong opposition from some Chinatown residents and leaders. Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday called the proposal announced last summer “an exciting opportunity” but said officials must understand the impact it may have on the surrounding communities.” The city’s announcement came hours before an evening meeting scheduled in Chinatown by opponents of the arena, which would be built just a block away from the community’s gateway arch with a planned opening in 2031.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.