Juror: Texas governor’s rush to pardon shooter a ‘travesty’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An juror in the trial of a Texas man convicted of murder for killing a protester says Gov. Greg Abbott’s rush to issue a pardon in the case is an “egregious overreach.” Jere Dowell says the Republican’s action would wipe aside the jury’s unanimous decision over Daniel Perry’s 2020 shooting of Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter protest. Perry is yet to be sentenced. As an alternate, Dowell did not have a vote in convicting Perry. But she told The Associated Press she was in the room for deliberations and that she agreed with the verdict handed down Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.