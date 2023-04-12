Mom of boy killed in road rage shooting tried to save kids

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — The mother of a boy who was killed and another who was wounded in a shooting during a road rage incident in Colorado testified Wednesday at the start of the other driver’s trial. Meghan Bigelow says Jeremy Webster followed her and her three sons into the parking lot of a dental office in 2018, where she argued with him. He started to leave until she pulled out her phone to take a video of his car and he got out with a gun and began shooting. Bigelow says she was also wounded as she tried to draw Webster away from her sons. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

