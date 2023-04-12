Tim Scott launched an exploratory committee. What is it?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An exploratory committee, like the one launched Wednesday by GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, allows a potential candidate to start raising money without officially becoming a candidate. The money can be used for efforts like traveling and polling. No other major presidential hopeful has so far launched an exploratory committee for 2024. For months, the Scott has been building out the infrastructure of a possible presidential campaign, staffing up his political action committee and making trips to early voting states. Money raised during this exploratory “testing the waters” time frame has to comply with federal contribution limits and be reported if a campaign is ultimately launched.

