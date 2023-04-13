25 Europe-bound migrants dead in boat sinking off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say at least 25 African migrants died and 15 are missing after a boat carrying them toward Europe sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Local prosecutors say the Tunisian coast guard on Thursday recovered the bodies of 15 people near the coast of Sfax, and recovered 10 other bodies and rescued 72 migrants the day before. Attempts at illegal migration have increased in recent weeks from the Tunisian coast towards the nearby Italian coast, leaving dozens dead and many missing.

