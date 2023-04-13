Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation

A U.S. Capitol police officer who tried to help a Virginia fisherman avoid criminal charges for joining the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to four months of home detention. U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson Berman also on Thursday sentenced Michael Angelo Riley to two years of probation. Riley was on duty when a mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, injuring more than 100 officers. Before the hearing, prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of two years and three months for Riley. Jackson agreed to spare him a term of imprisonment. She also ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine and perform 150 hours of community service.

