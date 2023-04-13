Grizzlies guard Ja Morant files countersuit against teen

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home last July. The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in Shelby County Circuit Court accuses the teenager of damaging Morant’s reputation and putting him at risk of losing millions of dollars. The teen’s lawsuit was amended March 28 after he turned 18. Morant had no comment Thursday when asked about his countersuit after practice. The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference preparing to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

