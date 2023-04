MUNICH (AP) — Rally driver Craig Breen has been killed in an accident during a test ahead of a world championship event in Croatia. The full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death were not immediately clear. Hyundai Motorsport says the incident happened in the early afternoon and that co-driver James Fulton was not hurt. Breen had competed in World Rally Championship events since 2009 for various teams.

