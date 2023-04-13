Lawsuit: Man died after 20 days in isolation at Indiana jail

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that a man with a history of mental illness died after 20 days locked away, naked, in a windowless isolation cell at a southern Indiana jail, where he lost nearly 45 pounds. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the estate of Joshua McLemore, a 29-year-old who died in 2021 of multiple organ failure while incarcerated at a county jail 70 miles south of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports McLemore was jailed on a battery charge. The suit filed against Jackson County’s sheriff, other jail officials and a healthcare services company alleges McLemore barely ate for 20 days.

