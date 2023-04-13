Massive New Jersey Pine Barrens fire now fully contained

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that tore through 6 square miles of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens this week has now ben fully contained. The blaze in Manchester, near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, forced the evacuation of around 170 homes late Tuesday. Firefighters were confronted by 200-foot flames as they battled the blaze, which rained down embers. Helicopters filled large containers with water from a nearby lake Wednesday and dropped it on the flames. No one was injured and no homes were damaged. The cause remains under investigation.

