N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has tested a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile intended to target the mainland U.S. North Korea’s state media said Friday its recent weapons test involved a new long-range missile powered by solid propellants, which it described as “the most powerful” piece of its growing nuclear arsenal targeting the United States and its allies in Asia. The report by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after its neighbors said the North fired an ICBM, likely based on solid propellants.