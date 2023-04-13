Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s northwest coast

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Authorities say a powerful tropical cyclone has lashed Australia’s sparsely populated northwest coast with winds gusting at 289 kilometers (180 miles) per hour with no immediate reports of injury. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Ilsa crossed the Pilbara coast of Western Australia state on Friday as the most severe Category 5 storm but quickly slowed to a Category 3 system as it moved inland, Damage was still being assessed. Officials say the remote Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern has been extensively damaged. Department of Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Peter Sutton says his department has received no calls for assistance. Government meteorologist Dean Narramore says wind gusts in Ilsa’s path were recorded as fast as 289 kph (180 mph) at Bedout Island.

