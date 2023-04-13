Premier League clubs ban gambling ads on shirt fronts

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have agreed to ban sponsorship from gambling companies on the front of their shirts. The league’s 20 clubs collectively announced the decision to voluntarily “reduce gambling advertising.” It is the first sports league in the UK to do so. The move was welcomed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at a time when the British government is reviewing gambling legislation. The agreement will not come into action until the end of the 2025-2026 season. The league says that will help clubs during a period of transition. Eight Premier League clubs have gambling sponsorship on the front of their shirts.

