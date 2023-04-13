Puerto Rico governor’s 2 cousins guilty in embezzlement case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two cousins of Puerto Rico’s Gov. Pedro Pierluisi have pleaded guilty for embezzling millions of dollars in federal funds earmarked for the management of public housing on the island. Walter Pierluisi, 58, and Eduardo Pierluisi, 52, entered their pleas Thursday on charges of federal funds theft before Judge Camille Vélez in federal court in San Juan. A third co-defendant, David Vélez, was expected to plead guilty later. Gov. Pierluisi told reporters at a separate event that the guilty pleas showed that there was no impunity on the island. Both of his cousins had been closely involved in Pierluisi’s 2020 gubernatorial election campaign.

