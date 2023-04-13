‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style

NEW YORK (AP) — They’re the biggest of brands. But with no logos. And that’s the whole point. Call it stealth wealth or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free, low-key fashion with large price tags is having a moment among people who can spend big in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy. And retailers are taking note, along with more designers looking to capture the rich and their wannabes alike. Think Gwyneth Paltrow and her head-to-toe Prada, cashmere sweaters and Celine boots during her recent week in a Utah courtroom.

